Councillors approve controversial micropub in Lancashire shopping parade

Councillors have approved a controversial proposal to transform a vacant suburban shop into a new micropub despite a last-ditch attempt by a nearby resident to persuade them to veto it.

A micropub in a vacant shop has been given the green light. | Engin Akyurt on Pexels

Mick Jackson appeared in person at Blackburn with Darwen Council planning committee to object to Gary Doyle conversion of the retail unit in Blackburn’s Holly Tree Shopping Parade in Livesey into The Hollytree Tap.

Regarding the conversion of 14D Pinewood, he outlined local residents’ fears over noise, alcohol- fuelled anti-social behaviour, traffic and parking problems, litter and potential rat infestation.

With several local householders in attendance to support him at Thursday’s meeting, Mr Jackson of Linden Lea told councillors: “You wouldn’t want a micropub in your back yard.”

Mr Doyle also addressed the meeting saying: “It will not be a loud bar. It will be a small community pub.”

He said it would be run by him and his brother with a capacity of 50 customers serving local-brewed craft beers and lagers and traditional cold bar snacks.

14d Pinewood, Blackburn | google

Planning manager Gavin Prescott produced a supplementary report to the committee including extra conditions on the scheme before the committee voted to approve it.

They included a ban on live of amplified music from the premises; a prohibition on outside drinking, seating and tables; and a scheme for an outside smoking area before the planning permission for the micropub could be implemented.

Conservative planning spokesman Cllr Paul Marrow, who along with his Tory ward colleague Cllr Derek Hardman voted against the approval, said: “I would normally be all in favour of this type of development.

“Is it in the right place. No, it isn’t.”

He also said the location and nature of any smoking area/shelter should be confirmed before any final decision.

4BwD planning spokesman and bus driver Saj Ali also expressed concern about the micropubs impact on the neighbourhood and local roads before abstaining in the vote which approved the conversion with opening hours of noon to 9.30pm Sunday to Thursday inclusive; and noon and 10.30pm Friday and Saturday.

Committee chairman Cllr Dave Smith said: “This is a very modest proposal. I think it will blend in.”

After the meeting Mr Jackson, who has already lodged an appeal against a separate council committee granting the premises an alcohol licence in June, said: “We are clearly very disappointed and disillusioned by this decision.

“We don’t want a noisy pub on our doorsteps and directly underneath our flats.

“The decision made a mockery of the councils very own 300-pageLocal Plan completely ignored its parking standards and public health advice.

“In other words, the system is flawed and far from being fair. At least I now know how the Planning system works, or rather doesn’t work.”