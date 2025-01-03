Lancashire mum of seven Laura Birchall goes viral on TikTok with council estate comedy sketches
Single mum Laura Birchall, 34, from Moor Road in Chorley decided to take the power back from her haters by sending herself up on the likes of TikTok and Facebook.
Her comedy sketches, which she only started doing two weeks ago, have already garnered a large fan base with 12,000 TikTok followers and 6,000 on Facebook.
Her skits show her hilariously mocking the assumption that all council estate mums party all day from the benefits they receive.
She said: “I’ve just recently had three of my videos go viral.
“I do sketch comedy on Facebook and TikTok and have grown a big following very quick because it’s mainly council estate humour as I have seven kids.
“People who I don’t know are recognising me. A woman stopped me in Asda the other day to say she found my TikToks funny which is nice.”
Her goal is now to make enough from the comedy videos to earn a living for her and her children.
She added: “People stereotype you and this is the label trolls have given me so I thought, even though that’s not me in real life, why use it to my advantage and make people smile and earn some money in the process.
“My goal is to earn a living from what I’m doing so I don’t have to rely on the government for benefits as I’m unable to go out and work as I have three children with learning difficulties and they are on the extreme side with one of them being completely non verbal.”
You can take a look at Laura’s work on her TikTok - bigbirch01 and Facebook - Begith Birchith.
