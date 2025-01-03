Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Lancashire mum of seven has went viral on TikTok for her hilarious council estate comedy sketches.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Single mum Laura Birchall, 34, from Moor Road in Chorley decided to take the power back from her haters by sending herself up on the likes of TikTok and Facebook.

Her comedy sketches, which she only started doing two weeks ago, have already garnered a large fan base with 12,000 TikTok followers and 6,000 on Facebook.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her comedy sketches, which she only started doing two weeks ago, have already garnered a large fan base with 12,000 TikTok followers and 6,000 on Facebook. | Laura Birchall

Her skits show her hilariously mocking the assumption that all council estate mums party all day from the benefits they receive.

She said: “I’ve just recently had three of my videos go viral.

“I do sketch comedy on Facebook and TikTok and have grown a big following very quick because it’s mainly council estate humour as I have seven kids.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People who I don’t know are recognising me. A woman stopped me in Asda the other day to say she found my TikToks funny which is nice.”

Her skits show her hilariously mocking the assumption that all council estate mums party all day from the benefits they receive. | Laura Birchall

Her goal is now to make enough from the comedy videos to earn a living for her and her children.

Her goal is now to make enough from the comedy videos to earn a living for her and her children. | Laura Birchall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “People stereotype you and this is the label trolls have given me so I thought, even though that’s not me in real life, why use it to my advantage and make people smile and earn some money in the process.

“My goal is to earn a living from what I’m doing so I don’t have to rely on the government for benefits as I’m unable to go out and work as I have three children with learning difficulties and they are on the extreme side with one of them being completely non verbal.”

You can take a look at Laura’s work on her TikTok - bigbirch01 and Facebook - Begith Birchith.