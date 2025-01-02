11 of the best food and drink restaurant deals in Lancashire including Wetherspoons and Slug & Lettuce

By Emma Downey
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 13:45 GMT
With the festive period over and the New Year rung in many of us will be facing what is known as the January blues.

We’ve compiled a list of restaurants including JD Wetherspoons and Slug & Lettuce serving up discounted deals to help banish those.

From half price beers, 2-4-1 deals and even a whopping 50 per cent off food, there is something for everyone.

Take a look and thank us later.

The Park Hotel & Spa, Charnock Richard, Preston, is offering a festive afternoon of tea for two for £26.95. Enjoy this seasonal treat with tea or coffee in the cozy ambiance of our Mallard Bar Lounge. Served between 11:00 and 16:00 on your arrival date. Call 01257 754 000 to book.

The Park Hotel & Spa, Charnock Richard, Preston, is offering a festive afternoon of tea for two for £26.95. Enjoy this seasonal treat with tea or coffee in the cozy ambiance of our Mallard Bar Lounge. Served between 11:00 and 16:00 on your arrival date. Call 01257 754 000 to book.

The Farmers Arms in Great Eccleston, Preston, is offering Fizz & Chips! Every Friday enjoy a premium fillet of fish, chips, and mushy peas alongside a glass of Prosecco for £22.50. Fish varies each week depending on market availability including Hake, Halibut, Lemon Sole amongst others.

The Farmers Arms in Great Eccleston, Preston, is offering Fizz & Chips! Every Friday enjoy a premium fillet of fish, chips, and mushy peas alongside a glass of Prosecco for £22.50. Fish varies each week depending on market availability including Hake, Halibut, Lemon Sole amongst others.

Brew + Bake in Preston is serving up a great deal of coffee and cake for £5 from 3pm - 5pm every day.

Brew + Bake in Preston is serving up a great deal of coffee and cake for £5 from 3pm - 5pm every day.

