2 . Park Hall Hotel & Spa

The Park Hotel & Spa, Charnock Richard, Preston, is offering a festive afternoon of tea for two for £26.95. Enjoy this seasonal treat with tea or coffee in the cozy ambiance of our Mallard Bar Lounge. Served between 11:00 and 16:00 on your arrival date. Call 01257 754 000 to book. Photo: Visit Lancashire