A mum who says she tried "every diet under the sun" lost 11 stone using a Mounjaro weight loss jab.

Rebecca Banks, 25, weighed 26st 6lbs, and wore a size 28.

Starting in April 2024, she lost 4st herself through improving her diet, and upping her daily step count to 10,000.

Rebecca Banks. | Rebecca Banks / SWNS

Four months later, Rebecca started on weekly Mounjaro jabs, which she pays £199 a month for privately, and has gone on to lose a further 7st in nine months.

Despite minor stomach ache on occasion, Rebecca says she has suffered no other side effects.

She now weighs 15st exactly, wears a size 16 and says her mental health has improved.

Mum-of-one Rebecca from Clitheroe, Lancashire, said: "My son, Lorenzo, 13 months, is the main reason why I wanted to lose it. As soon as I had him, I wanted to be around for him and not get any obesity-related issues.

“I tried lots of other things before and they all didn't work. Basic activities like walking were a struggle. It affected me mentally massively - I was unhappy with my body image.

"I started eating more meat and vegetables rather than takeaways, fast food, and processed foods. I massively reduced my carbs and sugar intake because I've got PCOS as well and carbs and sugar can affect you more.

“After that, I felt I was struggling to shift more. Mounjaro has really benefitted me - it's shrunk my appetite and reduced something called food noise.

"I had no side effects, and straight away, I was mentally ready, and I was on it - it does take some time to get used to eating the smaller portions.

"Some people may see it as cheating but I say it's a tool to help me on the journey - it's helped me change my relationship with food. My mental relationship with food has changed because of it. Now my mental health has improved a lot, and I'm sleeping much better."

“I'm hoping not to take it forever. I don't want to be. I'm hoping when I get to my goal weight of 13st then I'll slowly wean myself off and stick to a healthy lifestyle."

To be eligible to get Mounjaro (Tirzepatide) on the NHS, users must have BMI of 35 or more (32.5 or more if you’re of South Asian, Chinese, other Asian, Middle Eastern, Black African or African-Caribbean origin) and have at least one weight-related health problem.

The NHS said: "Tirzepatide for weight management is suitable for adults living with obesity and another weight-related health problem like type 2 diabetes or high blood pressure. You'll only be able to get tirzepatide for weight management on the NHS if you have significant health risks related to your weight."