A man who left a dog to starve to death at a flat in Lancashire while he went out on a crack cocaine binge has been given a suspended prison sentence.

WARNING: Contains distressing images.

Bull breed Tank was found curled up on a bed with a cuddly toy at the property in Oak Street, Colne, after being left without food and water for a week.

He was being looked after at the time by James Warne who admitted he had found the dog dead after he had taken drugs and not returned to the flat for seven days.

An RSPCA officer who attended the scene had to use a torch because the flat had no electricity.

Warne, 39, of Green Lane, Padiham, was given an eight week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, when he was sentenced at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Friday, May 9, following an investigation and prosecution by the RSPCA. He had previously pleaded guilty to two animal welfare offences.

Bull breed Tank was found curled up on a bed with a cuddly toy at the property in Oak Street, Colne, after being left without food and water for a week. | RSPCA

The court was told that RSPCA Animal Rescue Officer Connie Brown went to the property on 18 December 2023 and spoke to someone who said they had found Tank dead and that Warne had been looking after him for them for approximately two weeks.

In her written statement to the court the officer said: “I entered the building with my colleague which was a communal entrance flat. The property had no electricity.

“The living room was untidy, three empty dog crates could be seen, one of which had a large hole in the side. Food was present in the dog bowl but it looked old.

“I used my torch to enter the bedroom which was also untidy. A white bull terrier could be seen on the bed partially covered by the duvet.

“I fully uncovered the body. The condition was very thin, the ribs and spine were visible and the dog was curled up with a teddy under his paw.”

Tank’s body was removed from the house by the RSPCA officer and later seized by the police as evidence.

Tank’s body was removed from the house by the RSPCA officer and later seized by the police as evidence. | RSPCA

The dog was examined by a vet and found to weigh 12.6kg (27.7 pounds) and given a body condition score of 1/9, with 1 being emaciated and 9 obese.

His ribs, lumbar vertebrae, pelvic bones and all bony prominences were evident from a distance and there was no discernible body fat and obvious loss of muscle mass.

In her written statement to the court the vet said: “Tank will have felt weakness and debilitation having a severe lack of energy.

“This will have been uncomfortable and severely impacted his everyday life, ability to ambulate, to obtain food or water and play.

“Such emaciation can cause mental suffering through having a constant hunger that is never fulfilled.

“He deteriorated to the point of death which would have severely compromised his welfare and caused unnecessary suffering as his body slowly would have shut down.

“In humans death is caused when 35 to 50 per cent of the body weight is lost. This has proven to be similar in animals.

“Studies have shown that when food is withheld dogs will survive for 15 to 38 days on average.

“With free access to water it can be assumed it will take two weeks to two months for a dog to die purely of starvation.

“In this case I cannot be sure water was provided or if food was provided intermittently therefore the duration of these failings will be a minimum of two weeks, however it is likely longer given the evidence presented.”

A post mortem was also carried out which concluded there was no pathological reason found for Tank’s emaciated state and it was most likely due to prolonged severe energetic imbalance over a period of weeks.

Food was detected in his stomach which indicated the dog had been fed two to four hours before his death, said the report.

Warne was interviewed by RSPCA Chief Inspector Susie Micallef about what had happened. He told the officer someone else had asked him to look after Tank and as he was working “all hours” he had gone out on a crack cocaine ‘bender’.

He said he had put down food and water after seven days but hadn’t returned to the property for a week and then found Tank dead.

He admitted the dog would have suffered during that time and he should have been there for him.

Magistrates, who also ordered Warne to carry out 15 Rehabilitation Activity Requirement Days and pay costs of £300, said Tank was in a “disgraceful” state and was dependent on Warne to look after him.

Speaking after the sentencing hearing Chief Inspector Micallef said: “This was an extremely upsetting case to investigate for RSPCA officers.

“The images of Tank huddled up on the bed with his cuddly toy are heartbreaking.

“Warne showed a complete and utter disregard for his welfare and his callous lack of action led to this poor dog’s inexcusable suffering and death.”