With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Buzz and Bandie and Bessie.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Blanco
Meet Blanco - a gorgeous two-year-old French Bulldog.He enjoys his food, nice walks, playing with toys, and most of all he loves a really good fuss. He could live with children of secondary school age and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Luna
Luna is a one-year-old energetic Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She's explorative, curious and absolutely loves to play with tennis balls and soft toys alike! Luna loves fuss and attention and will always appreciate a good scratch! At this moment in time, it is recommended she goes to a home with children no younger than 14 and no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Captain
Say hello to energetic young Springer Spaniel Captain. He is a clever boy and very keen to learn. He always gives you his full attention while out and he walks nicely on lead. Despite having mild hip dysplasia, he has mastered our agility course and loves to show off his skills, in exchange for a treat or two! He could live with children of secondary school age and no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Lily
Meet lovely older lady Lily. She is a gentle girl, who loves a fuss from humans rather than playing with toys and doesn't mind being picked up. She is looking for a home with children of secondary school age and above, and no other pets at the moment. Photo: RSPCA Preston