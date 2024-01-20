The former UCLan student, who works at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, was wished luck by his colleagues.

Lancashire man John Darwen set to appear BBC One's Gladiators

A Lancashire man in set to take on the Gladiators in tonight's show.

Occupational therapist John Darwen, 32, will be testing himself as he takes on the stars of the BBC One show.

In a post on X, a spokesman for NHS Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said: "Good luck to community occupational therapist John Darwen, 32, who takes on the Gladiators in BBC1’s reboot of the 1990s strength and skill game show tonight.

"He's been part of Wyre Enhanced Primary Care Team since August after graduating at University of Central Lancashire."