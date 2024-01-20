News you can trust since 1886
Former UCLan student and Blackpool Hospital Trust employee to appear on BBC One's Gladiators

The former UCLan student, who works at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, was wished luck by his colleagues.

By Vanessa Sims
Published 20th Jan 2024, 18:40 GMT
Lancashire man John Darwen set to appear BBC One's Gladiators

A Lancashire man in set to take on the Gladiators in tonight's show.

Occupational therapist John Darwen, 32, will be testing himself as he takes on the stars of the BBC One show.

The former UCLan student, who works at Blackpool Teaching Hospitals Trust, was wished luck by his colleagues.

In a post on X, a spokesman for NHS Blackpool Teaching Hospitals said: "Good luck to community occupational therapist John Darwen, 32, who takes on the Gladiators in BBC1’s reboot of the 1990s strength and skill game show tonight.

"He's been part of Wyre Enhanced Primary Care Team since August after graduating at University of Central Lancashire."

Tonight's show started at 5.50pm and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

