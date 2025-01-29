Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire man plied a teenage girl, 16, with alcohol before raping her as she pleaded for him to stop.

Jonathon Downie lured the victim back to his flat following a party on August 7, 2024.

Dowie gave her alcohol before starting to sexually touch her despite her telling him to stop.

He continued to rape her despite her pleas to stop.

The victim eventually managed to push him away.

Downie proceeded to ask her, “Did I rape you?”

When she replied, “Yes, why didn’t you stop when I told you to?”, he responded, “Are you going to get me done?”

An investigation commenced and Downie was arrested on suspicion of, and later charged with, rape and sexual assault.

Downie, 25, of no fixed abode, pleaded guilty to rape at Preston Crown Court and was sentenced to five years in custody yesterday.

DC Charlie Brown, of Lancashire Police’s Rape And Serious Sexual Offences team, said: “Downie’s victim has been incredibly brave, and has shown immeasurable strength, despite her young age.

“Downie is a predator, and his behaviour is perverted. I welcome the sentence handed down on him today.

“This sickening behaviour will never be tolerated in Lancashire.

“To any victims of a sexual offence, please come forward. We will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”

If you, or someone you know have been a victim of a sexual offence, please report to us on 101. If a crime is ongoing, call 999.