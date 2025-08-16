Lancashire local authority finance boss hails financial performance for 2024/25

LDR

An East Lancashire local authority’s finance boss has hailed its financial performance for 2024/25.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Council’s Cllr Margaret Lishman told its executive meeting on Wednesday that a predicted £11,000 surplus in February has turned in £43,000 at the end of the financial year on March 31.

In a report to senior colleagues, she sad; “Members will recall that there were three quarterly budget monitoring reports to the Executive during 2024/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The third and most recent in-year monitoring report to Full Council, in February 2025, estimated a year end underspend of (£11,000) on the revenue account.

“These reports disclosed that there were anticipated variations in spending and income compared with the revised budget, not least due to the continued financial impact of the cost-of-living challenges, but that Treasury investment and borrowing decisions would mitigate these in year budget pressures to achieve a balanced budget position by financial year-end.

“The final outturn on the council’s revenue account for 2024/25 has moved from a forecast underspend position of £11,000, as estimated in the quarter three budget monitoring report, to a year end underspend of £43,000.”

Cllr Lishman said after the meeting: “I’m pleased to report that we have ended the 2024/2025financial year with a surplus of £43,000, a slight improvement on the prediction of £11,000 reported at the end of quarter three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This demonstrates that the monthly monitoring now in place from the start of the year has proven to be very effective. It has allowed managers and staff to be much clearer sooner when issues are arising and take action to resolve things at an earlier stage.

There are some requests to carry monies forward.

“These represent underspends in year that we are proposing to use in 2025/2026. A large proportion of this is to provide an enhanced service within our Green Spaces ensuring better maintenance and weed killing.

“In addition monies were used to assist in the preparations for the re-opening of Towneley Hall.

“We have also received around £1million of external funding which will be spent in 2025/2026 on schemes that have been approved by the funding providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our planned use of reserves during the year amounted to £545,000 which was in line with amounts approved.

Overall the council remains in firm control of spending with all departments focusing on delivering the best for Burnley.

“The capital programme for 2024/2025 has achieved a 92 per cent spend which is commendable. We have seen the successful completion of a number of large schemes including Newtown Mill University Campus, Towneley Hall Restoration Works, Town to Turf scheme and Manchester Road railway improvements.”