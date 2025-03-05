Two hounds from the Holcombe Harriers will be shown at Crufts on Thursday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anglezarke and Hulcot will compete in the open harrier classes, where they will be judged according to the Kennel Club Breed Standards, which emphasise the importance of an animal being fit for function, which is particularly relevant for working breeds.

Anglezarke (left) and siblings, group winners at Rydal Hound Show 2023 | UGC

The Holcombe Harriers, registered with the British Hound Sports Association, is a trail hunting pack in Lancashire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hulcot, left, at the Peterborough Royal Foxhound Show and Festival of Hounds, 2024. | UGC

The hounds follow a pre-laid scent trail, in full compliance with the Hunting Act 2004. No animal is pursued during a trail hunt.

Five-year-old female Anglezarke won in her category at the prestigious Blackpool Championship Dog Show in 2023, a Kennel Club event.

Five-year-old female Anglezarke won in her category at the prestigious Blackpool Championship Dog Show in 2023, a Kennel Club event. | UGC

Joint Master Sue Simmons said: “The number of Harriers is in decline nationally and we are very concerned about the future of the breed.

“We have registered four pure-breed Harriers with the Kennel Club and the opportunity to compete at Crufts is an excellent way to showcase the breed and help safeguard its future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harriers can trace their lineage back to 1086 and are direct descendants of the Blue Gascoignes which were brought to England by the Normans.

Read More RSPCA: Meet 10 delightful cats and dogs looking to meet their forever humans

Sue added: “Our hounds have won many prizes at hound shows in England but competing at Crufts is quite different, with a huge crowd in attendance and so many distractions in terms of the noise and the lights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hulcot and Angelzarke will be shown and moved on a leash and will have a hands on examination by the judge.

“Working hounds are raised in a kennel, which is quite different to most pedigree dog breeds shown at Crufts.”

Holcombe hounds have been supreme champion harrier at the Peterborough Festival of Hounds five times and have won 21 championship class trophies there since starting to compete in 2009.

They have also been champions at West of England, Great Yorkshire, the Scottish hound show, and Best in Show at Rydal Hound Show in 2022.