A Lancashire hotel has become the first in the UK to adopt an AI Concierge that talks to guests over the phone and via WhatsApp.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Designed by UK company Inntelo AI, the AI Concierge works alongside hotel teams at Chorley’s Park Hall Resort and Spa, to enhance guest experiences and streamline daily operations.

The hotel is a Radisson Individuals hotel operated by the Brilliant Hotels Collection, which has recently undergone a multi-million pound renovation. Alongside physical changes, the group also hope that the technology means staff are freed up from time-consuming admin, allowing them to focus on exceptional guest experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests staying at Park Hall can access concierge services and resolve issues via WhatsApp and phone calls, which are initially answered by an AI agent available 24/7 in multiple languages, hopefully ensuring seamless and consistent support.

Inntelo AI Concierge | submit

Anoob Saban, owner of Brilliant Hotels Collection, said: “We’ve invested significantly in renovating the property, but with rising costs, it’s more important than ever to embrace efficient and guest-friendly innovations. Traditional hotel tech – phones, apps, and complicated room systems – can be annoying and frustrating for guests.

“By partnering with Inntelo AI, we’re eliminating these pain points, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing the overall guest experience. We’re excited to work with Inntelo AI to deliver a seamless and modern hospitality experience for our guests.”

“Game changer”

Asif Alidina, founder and CEO of Inntelo AI, said: “AI has reached a level where it can communicate naturally with us – through phone calls and WhatsApp – without needing buttons, apps, or complex systems. That shift is a game-changer for hospitality, where efficiency and seamless communication are essential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With labour costs rising following last year’s Autumn Budget, hotels today are under increasing pressure to operate more efficiently while meeting rising guest expectations. AI technology isn’t just an option – it’s becoming a necessity.”

“At Park Hall Resort & Spa, Inntelo AI is helping guests get instant, frictionless service – whether that’s ordering room service, getting local recommendations, or resolving an issue – just by making a call or sending a message. At the same time, hotel teams are freed from time-consuming admin, allowing them to focus on what truly matters: creating exceptional guest experiences. The era of waiting on hold, downloading endless apps, or navigating outdated systems is over. AI is here to streamline operations, empower staff, and elevate hospitality to a new standard.”

Refurbishment

The Park Hall Resort & Spa has recently undergone a multi-million-pound refurbishment, launching a new spa and the Signature Grill House. Surrounded by a lake and woodland just outside of Chorley, this resort offers beautifully designed bedrooms, spa and fitness facilities, an on-site bar and restaurant, and is also a popular wedding venue.