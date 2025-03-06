Once again, Chorley Markets have been awarded for their outstanding toilet facilities.

The public toilets on the covered market were inspected and scored by the Loo of the Year officials to be awarded Platinum Plus Grade, Premier League Local Authority Award, Washroom Technician of the Year and a Period Dignity Award.

The award-winning loos at Chorley Markets. | UGC

Chorley Markets received the awards following an unannounced visit by a Loo of the Year Inspector, assessed against judging criteria such as cleanliness, signage, fixtures and fittings provision, décor and maintenance and more.

Councillor Danny Gee, Chair of the Town Centre Team said: “As a focal point of the town, it’s important that facilities at Chorley Markets, including public toilets, remain at a high standard which is why we continue to invest, and the team work hard to maintain them.

“We’ve also recently refurbished the toilets at Chorley bus station to create more excellent facilities for visitors to Chorley town centre.”

Owned and operated by Chorley Council, Chorley Markets benefitted from significant council investment in recent years, including refurbishment of the public toilets.

Councillor Danny Gee pictured with the awards. | UGC

There’s also been some recent additions to help visitors with hidden disabilities.

A hygiene bin was added to a cubical in the male toilets (in addition to existing bins in the female and disabled toilets) for men who are incontinent or have stomas and require a public place for changing and disposal of their medical or hygiene products.

This was followed by the installation of further stoma-friendly equipment, including a shelf and mirror (to enable users to see their stoma while changing their appliances) added to a cubical in the male, female and disabled toilets.