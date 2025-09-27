Lancashire home that helped transform British democracy is recognised

A pioneering Lancashire woman who paved the way for women to vote has been celebrated 135 years after her death.

The Lord-Lieutenant of Lancashire, Amanda Parker, has unveiled a blue plaque at Moorside House in Altham, Hyndburn, celebrating the property’s important place in the story of women’s suffrage and local heritage - as the former home of Lydia Becker.

Moorside House, a striking 19th-century residence, has long been a landmark of Altham’s history. Its elegant architecture and enduring character make it a notable feature of the borough. The Groves family, who now own the property, welcomed dignitaries to the unveiling and shared their pride in preserving a building that has witnessed a century and a half of local life.

The Lord-Lieutenant was taken on a tour of the house and grounds, with fascinating details supplied by the Groves family – including artwork originally painted by Lydia Becker which is preserved in the house.

Heath Groves, current owner of Moorside House, said: “It’s a privilege to be the custodian of a home with such a powerful story. Lydia Becker’s connection gives Moorside House a special place in the history of women’s rights, and we’re delighted this blue plaque will keep that legacy alive for future generations.”

Mrs Parker, added: “I'm absolutely delighted to unveil this plaque in honour of Lydia Becker and recognition of all the work she did for women, at the time she didn't realise how much that meant. But now all the things we can do are because of people like her. To have somebody from Lancashire, especially, who was so pioneering is a really proud moment.”

While the plaque honours Becker’s groundbreaking activism, it also highlights Moorside House itself as a site of national significance - a place where ideas that helped transform British democracy once took root. This recognition formed part of the national Heritage Open Days campaign, which shines a spotlight on historic buildings across the country. The new plaque will remain a lasting tribute to the home’s remarkable story, and the role it played in shaping our shared history.

To learn more about Moorside House, visit: http://www.moorsidehouse.com/