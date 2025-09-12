A Lancashire gym is set to reopen tomorrow after undergoing an extensive refurb.

Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, located on Brindle Road, has had a complete overhaul and is ready to welcome back customers.

South Ribble Leisure Centres are all undergoing a multimillion-pound improvements project, which will make greener, more energy efficient leisure centres, and will give them long-needed modernisation and upgrades.

Inside the newly refurbished gym | Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre

Works included to the Bamber Leisure Centre include:

Creating new pool changing areas, toilets and showers.

Extending and redesigning the entrance and reception area.

Updating gym equipment.

Upgrading the centre’s power supply.

Upgrading the hot water and heating systems.

Installing an energy efficient air source heat pump.

Installing solar panels.

Moved to energy efficient LED lighting.

Ventilation upgrades.

Upgrading the roof and fencing.

Installing new plant rooms.

A spokesperson for the gym said: “We are pleased to let members know that the newly refurbished gym is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, September 13, at 9am.

“We will keep you posted with progress, and look forward to welcoming you back soon!”