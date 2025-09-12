Plans to turn a pub in Chorley into a dozen bedsits have been kicked out by councillors – days after reported “incidents” involving the occupant of another such premises nearby sparked concern from parents.

Chorley Council’s planning committee rejected a proposal to convert Sam’s 3 bar, on Moor Road, into a 12-room house in multiple occupation (HMO) for 14 people.

Members were told that there were already five other HMOs on the same street, north east of Coppull, and refused permission for a sixth – because of the impact the development would have both on existing local residents and future occupants of the property.

The future of Sam's 3 pub on Moor Road is uncertain after bedsit plans were rejected | Google

They had been considering the application less than a week after fears raised by parents about the claimed actions of a man living in an HMO elsewhere on Moor Road, close to All Saints School.

Lancashire Police concluded that “no criminal offences” had been committed, but the force revealed on 5th September that the individual had voluntarily left the property where he had been living.

During the committee meeting on Tuesday (9th September) considering the latest bedsit bid, Moor Road resident Carla Melling – who said she was speaking as “a voice” for others – raised the issue and asked whether it was “really acceptable to place another HMO in the same locality next to another school?”

Chorley South West ward councillor Terry Howarth, in whose patch the pub stands, said concern over the now departed resident of the other HMO had prompted a “demonstration” and ”damaged community cohesion” in a borough that always sought “harmony”.

“We have five HMOs [on] Moor Road – I suggest [another] would be one too many,” said Cllr Howarth, who is also the cabinet member for homes and housing.

Speaking more broadly about the proposal, Carla Melling added: ”We believe it is too much for the community. One [in] every third house [is an HMO] – what kind of balanced, safe community is that?

“We’re not anti-change – we’re objecting because this proposal is wrong. The only people that will benefit are the developers, not the residents,” she said to subsequent applause from other members of the public in attendance.

Fourteen objections were lodged to the plans, which were also opposed by Chorley MP Sir Lindsay Hoyle, who said in a written submission: “I feel that Chorley has a high number of HMOs and should have no more. “

Nevertheless, council planning officers had recommended the committee approve the proposal after concluding that it was “acceptable in principle”.

The authority’s head of planning and enforcement, Kevin Foster, warned that there was insufficient “evidence” to refuse it on the basis of concerns about community cohesion, because the council had no idea of, nor control over, ”who would live in that property”.

The nature of the HMO that was at the centre of the demonstration has not been publicly confirmed, although a statement issued by Chorley Council last week said the authority was seeking “assurances from the Home Office and Serco that…accommodation in Chorley does not cause issues in local communities and is well managed”.

Meanwhile, it had come to light in recent days that one of the other HMOs on Moor Road was next-door-but-one to the closed down pub – meaning that the property adjoining the venue would become “sandwiched” between two bedsit developments.

That would be a breach of policy within the forthcoming Central Lancashire Local Plan, but as that has yet to take effect, the committee was advised they could only place “limited weight” upon it.

However, members disagreed and ultimately cited the sandwiching scenario – and the “unacceptable impacts” it would have on the ordinary residential dwelling – as one of the main reasons for refusing the application.

They also expressed concern about what they judged to be an “inadequate amount of amenity space” for residents of the new HMO itself.

Cllr Alex Hilton said: “This is about cramming as many people into a small place as possible to [make] the most amount of money – and that is not the kind of housing we should be aspiring to have in our town.

“We do not need it, it is not welcome and it is exploitation of the people that would be living in there.”

Cllr Katie Wilkie added that the proposal was “unacceptable…on public order” grounds – and suggested other uses of the building could be explored if the pub could no longer operate as a going concern.

The meeting heard that Sam’s 3 had been closed for 12 months and Mr. Foster said the council had been advised that the venue had been “marketed to potential licensees” since then, but without success.

The applicant for the HMO conversion, Sheklow Cenaj, said there had been “no interest whatsoever”.

However, Carla Melling had earlier claimed that the marketing history was “unproven”, while Cllr Howarth said not enough had been done to “justify the loss of a community facility”.

That loss – without suitably demonstrating that the venue was no longer financially viable – was also cited as a reason for rejecting the HMO plan.

CONCERN IN THE COMMUNITY

On 5th September, Lancashire Police said:

“We are aware of recent incidents in the Moor Road area of Chorley, relating to the resident of a property close to All Saints School.

“While no criminal offences have been committed, these incidents have prompted concern in the community and on social media, including those parents whose children attend the school.

“Overnight, a man has voluntarily agreed to leave the address in Moor Road and moved out of the area.

“Patrols have been increased for visibility and reassurance. We would urge anyone with concerns to speak to police.

“We are working with the school and Chorley Borough Council and will continue to be in close contact.

“We recognise the strength of feeling regarding this matter and the safeguarding of those affected, including the school, pupils, families and staff, as well as local residents in the Chorley area, are our priority.”