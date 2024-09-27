Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Lancashire-born security firm has been named as one of the UK’s fastest growing employers, with 354 jobs created in just one year.

FGH Security has been included in the 2024 E2E100 Job Creation Track in association with The Independent newspaper.

The E2E100 Job Creation Track is a hallmark of business excellence, carefully curated and independently validated by leading organisations such as Experian and Go Live Data.

This prestigious platform celebrates UK-based, privately-owned companies with an annual turnover exceeding £10 million and a workforce of at least 100 employees. The ranking, determined by absolute job growth over the two most recent filing periods, highlights companies that have experienced a staff increase of over 25% in the last two years.

FGH Security was established in 2003. Originally based in the Northwest, they retain a Head Office in Lancaster. They now supply security services nationally and internationally, operating from regional officesin Manchester (2009), London (2020), Birmingham (2021), Liverpool, (2023), Dublin (2024), and Dubai (2024).

They provide security services encompassing Guarding, Events, Door Supervision, Stewarding, and Street Patrols with a purpose of Keeping People Safe. They also supply training and consultancy services. There FGH logo can been seen working with businesses across Lancashire.

Bosses said the growth of the business is in part to the huge emphasis on developing team members, contributing to the community, and ensuring the welfare and well-being of their teams.

Growth in training and consultancy has been fuelled by funding university level qualifications for their team. Eight have graduated in the financial year 2023/4, with 10 more ongoing.

FGH Security have almost trebled in size in three years, with 2021/2 turnover being £11.5 million and projections for the current financial year 2024/25 approaching £30 million. They have been progressing their international growth, having delivered services right across Europe and the Middle East.

They were also named one of the Sunday Times Best Large Places to Work 2024, building on their 2023 recognition and also appeared on the Glassdoor Top 50 Employers UK 2024. Both of these accolades areunique to FGH Security within their industry.

Peter Harrison, FGH security founder and managing director, said: “I am delighted that FGH Security is receiving this recognition from E2E.

“For a few years now, we have been growing at an average rate of one new employee per day, including on the weekends. We obviously need to thank our exceptional recruitment teams, plus our training and screening departments for keeping up with the demand.

“However, this growth is only possible when you continue to provide an exceptional service to your customers. So, we need to thank our operational teams and the hard-working team members keeping people safe on frontline security and crowd management duties.

“Our industry is classed as hypercompetitive, so the ongoing growth is only possible when you continually perform to a high standard. Keeping our existing customers happy, growing existing relationships and winning more contracts, are all essential.”

Founder and managing director Peter Harrison along with some of the FGH team at the recent Eurovision in Liverpool, where they ran the security operation.

The tracks are independently compiled by Go Live Data and Experian according to specific criteria and official data. Each track is supported by our partners Champions (UK) plc, Go Live Data, Virtuoso and Experian.

Shalini Khemka CBE, founder of E2E, said: “The E2E100 Job Creation Track allows us to shine a spotlight on exceptional companies throughout the UK that have demonstrated remarkable job growth and maintained a turnover exceeding £10 million.

“Despite facing economic challenges in recent years, these companies have continued to scale and grow at an impressive rate.

“Here’s to seeing them achieve even more, both domestically and on the international stage.”