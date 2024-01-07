News you can trust since 1886
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service called to house fire in Elswick and and a chimney fire in Longridge

Lancashire Fire and Rescue were called to two separate incidents yesterday evening (Sunday January 6).

By Claire Lark
Published 7th Jan 2024, 10:29 GMT
The first, at around 5pm in Longridge, was to deal with a chimney fire on Inglewaite Road.

Firefighters used a 10.5 metre ladder, a hose reel, a roof ladder, a hearth kit and a nimble nozzle to extinguish the fire. Crews were in attendance for two and a half hours.

Later in Elswick, firefighters were called to a house fire in High Street.

Four fire engines from Wesham, Blackpool and Fulwood attended. Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used a hose reel and a ventilation unit to extinguish the fire.

Crews administered oxygen therapy to one casualty and were in attendance for one hour.

