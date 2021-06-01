Lancashire Fire and Rescue are recruiting on-call firefighters: Here's everything you need to know

Working as an on-call firefighter means being involved in a wide range of activities in your local area, from responding to emergency calls to carrying out work in local communities to support their needs or providing prevention advice to help keep them safe.

In return the fire service can offer flexible work to fit around study, work, and family commitments, first class training and development opportunities and a chance to make a difference in your local community.

Fire services are keen to ensure that their workforce reflect the local communities they will work in and so welcome enquiries from all, no previous experience is necessary, but applicants must:

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service is looking to recruit 48 on-call firefighters throughout June

:: Be aged over 18.

:: Have a good level of all-round fitness.

:: Have a good standard of eyesight and hearing.

:: Commit to a weekly two-hour training session.

:: Have the time and commitment to participate in this essential emergency service.

On call firefighters agree to be available for a set number of hours per week. In return they are paid a salary.

They carry a pager and respond to emergencies from home or work when required.

Whilst on-call they can carry on with their day-to-day activities but they must have their pager with them at all times and be able to get to the fire station within five minutes, or in some instances, seven minutes. Of course, this means that they are not able to drink alcohol while on-call.

On call firefighters receive full training and equipment.

On call firefighters need support: those who want to respond from work must have their employer's consent and those who want to respond from home need to be aware that it may impact on home or family life.

For employers who are looking to find out more about what is involved with supporting on call firefighters in the work place and what benefit there is for their business, they can download our employers guide here.

Salary

On call firefighters receive a retaining fee for the hours of cover they provide which is a minimum of 42 and a maximum of 120. They also receive additional payments including allowances for disturbance, turnout, attendance and an hourly rate for other none operational duties.

For example, the pay for a fully trained on call firefighter covering 80 hours per week is:

Retaining fee - £4466 per annum

Turnout fee - £18.69 per hour

Attendance fee - £11.44 per hour

Other duties - £14.51 per hour

FF Bradley Tanner said “I'm an on-call firefighter in Clitheroe providing 80 hours of cover per week, I cover nights and evenings and work full time during the week at as a textile production operative.

"I wanted to join Lancashire Fire & Rescue service to help people within my local community in their time of need, so I applied and passed my on-call recruits training course in March 2020.

"I felt a great sense of pride and achievement when I passed.

"I'm very proud to be able to wear the LFRS uniform.

"Since joining the service, I have attended a wide range of different incidents, all of which have been completely different from the next.

"There's no feeling quite like the one you get when the alerter sounds and you're making your way to the station, as you never know what type of incident you could be turning out to.

"However, LFRS provide full training to ensure that no matter the situation you're in, you always feel confident in your ability to help others that may need it.”

Group Manager Caroline Harrison, LFRS On-Call lead said “Almost half on Lancashire’s fire stations is crewed by on-call firefighters and we are thrilled to be launching our next on-call recruitment campaign throughout June.

"Whatever your age, sexuality, gender, or ethnicity, if you are passionate about keeping the people of Lancashire safe, we encourage you to apply to become an on-call firefighter”.

Working in the fire service means you become part of a close-knit team, earn extra money, and receive full and ongoing training so you develop a broad range of transferable work and life skills.