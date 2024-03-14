Lancashire Police appeal for information as crash on the M65 leaves a woman with serious injuries

Lancashire Police are appealing for information after a collision on the M65 left a woman with serious injuries.​
By Aimee Seddon
Published 14th Mar 2024, 08:40 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 08:42 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Officers were called shortly after 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 13) following a report of a collision between three vehicles on the M65 eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three.​

A Peugeot 208 overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier. It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

​The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

Most Popular

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries.​

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

​Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some serious injuries, I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to police.”​

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1217 of March 13 or email [email protected]

Related topics:Lancashire PoliceM65HospitalPolicePeugeotMercedesHGV