Lancashire Police appeal for information as crash on the M65 leaves a woman with serious injuries
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers were called shortly after 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 13) following a report of a collision between three vehicles on the M65 eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three.
A Peugeot 208 overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier. It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.
The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.
The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries.
The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.
Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some serious injuries, I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to police.”
Anyone with information should call 101 quoting log 1217 of March 13 or email [email protected]