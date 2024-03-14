Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called shortly after 7pm yesterday (Wednesday, March 13) following a report of a collision between three vehicles on the M65 eastbound carriageway between junctions two and three.​

A Peugeot 208 overtook a Mercedes Atego HGV before losing control and colliding with the barrier. It then re-entered the carriageway and collided with a number of vehicles.

​The passenger of the Peugeot, a woman in her 30s, suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The driver of the Peugeot, a man in his 40s, and a child passenger suffered less serious injuries.​

The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.

​Sgt Phil Baxendale, of the Specialist Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has left a woman with some serious injuries, I would appeal for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police or anyone with dashcam footage, to come forward and speak to police.”​