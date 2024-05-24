Lancashire country pub announces reopening date after six month closure
and live on Freeview channel 276
A country pub that’s been closed since January has announced it’s reopening date.
A new team has taken over the Black Bull in Ribchester, and have been carrying out refurbishment work alongside landlord, Thwaites. They had hoped to be open by May 21, but this has now been pushed back to June 11.
In a statement on Facebook, new landlord and lady, Alan and Carol said: “We have got a little behind schedule for re-opening. We can now confirm that our opening day will be Tuesday, June 11, just in time for the Field Day, Father’s Day and the Euro’s!”
They added: “We know we have big boots to fill after the great job that Iain and Joanne did at the pub and hopefully we will carry on from where they left off and have some great times!”
It’s thought the couple are from Rishton and have previously run pubs in Lancashire and Cheshire. Locals have been quick to share their excitement and welcome the pair to the village.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.