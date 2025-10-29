Boarded-up Lancashire youth centre to be turned into new homes

A long-term vacant and boarded-up youth centre in Lancashire is to be turned into four new homes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Perparim Tota has been granted planning permission for the conversion of the former Clayton Youth Community Centre in Moor Street, Clayton Le Moors.

Hyndburn Council has approved his scheme with nine conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A planning officer’s report says: “The subject building was previously owned by Lancashire County Council to provide youth services.

“This use ceased a number of years ago and the building was sold by [the council]prior to June 2020.

“At present the building is long-term vacant with boarded-up windows and doors having a negative impact on the appearance of the area.

“The building is two storeys. It has a natural stone frontage and slate roof. To the sides and rear elevations are faced with red brick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The building faces Moor Street and the terraced dwellings opposite. To the south of the building is a garage lock-up site.

“Immediately to the west is a new development of 13 bungalows.”

The former Clayton Youth Community Centre in Clayton Le Moors, now boarded up | Google Maps

Describing the new plans, the planning officer continues: “The proposal seeks to convert the building to provide four terraced dwellings.

“Dwellings 1-3 would be three-bed units with two bedrooms at first floor and one bedroom in the attic which would be converted to provide habitable space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unit 4 would have an additional first-floor bedroom as it benefits from an existing two storey rear extension.

“It would also have an attached garage to provide one off-street parking space through conversion of an existing single-storey building. Yard areas would be provided to the rear.”

Read More East 17 to headline the Accrington Christmas Lights Switch On

Explaining why permission was granted, the planning officer said: “The application site is located within the defined urban area of Clayton-le-Moors and therefore the principle of residential development is considered acceptable in this location

“The proposals would result in the re-use of an existing vacant building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lancashire County Council chose to close the youth and community centre following a review in 2016. Since then it has remained vacant.

“Given the circumstances involved, it is considered unlikely that the building would be brought back into use as a community or cultural facility in the medium to short-term.

“The building has been vacant for over six years, its appearance is detrimental to the amenity of the immediate area and it would be beneficial to secure an alternative long-term use for the building.

“The proposal seeks to convert the building into a short row of terraced dwellings.

“Taking into account the fenestration details shown on submitted plans, the front elevation would largely respect the appearance of other terraced rows in the area.”