BAE Systems signs deal between Turkey and UK Government for potential purchase of Eurofighter Typhoon
The agreement was signed today by Turkish Minister of National Defence, Yasar Güler, and UK Secretary of State for Defence, John Healey, at the International Defence Industry Fair in Istanbul.
BAE Systems plays a key role in the development, production and support of Typhoon aircraft for a number of air forces around the world, with much of the work done at BAE’s Lancashire sites in Warton and Samlesbury.
BAE is one of Lancashire’s biggest employers andsecuring the deal will secure many of the hundreds of jobs it offers in Lancashire.
Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive BAE Systems, said: “This Memorandum of Understanding between the Governments of Türkiye and the UK underscores the importance of their long-standing defence co-operation through NATO and the critical role Typhoon plays in security and defence in Europe and the Middle East.”
Typhoon is a multi-role highly advanced fighter jet, in operation with nine air forces across the world, and has a reputation for its performance, reliability, availability and survivability.
The aircraft plays a key role at the heart of NATO operations and provides air policing along Europe’s eastern flank. During 2023 and 2024, Typhoon aircraft delivered 80% of operational missions conducted by the Eurofighter partner nations, Germany, Italy, Spain and the UK, underlining operators’ confidence in its performance.
The programme delivers significant economic value to the UK, supporting on average around 21,000 jobs, including highly skilled engineering jobs. It is an export success story, contributing £1.4bn in exports annually and generating around £1.6bn to the economy. BAE Systems will continue to work closely with the governments of Türkiye and the UK to formalise an agreement for procurement of Typhoon aircraft and associated supplies in due course.
