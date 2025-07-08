Best day for a BBQ in Lancashire as Met Office forecasts 29C heatwave
After a spell of cooler weather, the region will see a steady rise in temperatures this week, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 27C on Saturday and a peak of 29C on Sunday.
No rain is expected, setting the stage for a warm and sunny weekend across the county.
The warmth won’t ease after sunset either, with mild overnight temperatures likely making for some uncomfortable sleeping conditions.
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend.
“In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”
While this upcoming heatwave may not break the records set earlier this month, it is expected to last longer and extend further north and west than previous hot spells this summer.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
What qualifies as a heatwave in the UK?
In the UK, a heatwave is officially declared when a location records at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the local threshold.
These thresholds vary across the country to reflect local climates.
Here’s your weather forecast for the coming days:
Wednesday (July 9)
A cloudy start giving way to sunny spells by afternoon.
Max: 20C | Min: 13C
Thursday (July 10)
High pressure brings plenty of sunshine and clear skies.
Max: 21C | Min: 12C
Friday (July 11)
Dry and sunny all day with very high pollen levels.
Max: 24C | Min: 13C
Saturday (July 12)
Warm and sunny - perfect barbecue weather.
Max: 27C | Min: 15C
Sunday (July 13)
Hottest day of the week with long sunny spells.
Max: 29C | Min: 15C
Monday (July 14)
Sunny during the day, turning partly cloudy overnight.
Max: 26C | Min: 15C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.