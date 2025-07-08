Lancashire is set to sizzle this weekend as a heatwave pushes temperatures close to 30C, making it the perfect time to fire up the barbecue.

After a spell of cooler weather, the region will see a steady rise in temperatures this week, with the Met Office forecasting highs of 27C on Saturday and a peak of 29C on Sunday.

No rain is expected, setting the stage for a warm and sunny weekend across the county.

Lancashire is set to sizzle this weekend as a heatwave pushes temperatures close to 30C | Nathan Cowley/ Met Office

The warmth won’t ease after sunset either, with mild overnight temperatures likely making for some uncomfortable sleeping conditions.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist Neil Armstrong said: “High pressure from the Atlantic will lead to a build in temperatures over the coming days, with heatwave criteria reached by the weekend.

“In addition, pollen and UV levels will also be very high in some areas.”

While this upcoming heatwave may not break the records set earlier this month, it is expected to last longer and extend further north and west than previous hot spells this summer.

What qualifies as a heatwave in the UK?

In the UK, a heatwave is officially declared when a location records at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures meeting or exceeding the local threshold.

These thresholds vary across the country to reflect local climates.

Here’s your weather forecast for the coming days:

Wednesday (July 9)

A cloudy start giving way to sunny spells by afternoon.

Max: 20C | Min: 13C

Thursday (July 10)

High pressure brings plenty of sunshine and clear skies.

Max: 21C | Min: 12C

Friday (July 11)

Dry and sunny all day with very high pollen levels.

Max: 24C | Min: 13C

Saturday (July 12)

Warm and sunny - perfect barbecue weather.

Max: 27C | Min: 15C

Sunday (July 13)

Hottest day of the week with long sunny spells.

Max: 29C | Min: 15C

Monday (July 14)

Sunny during the day, turning partly cloudy overnight.

Max: 26C | Min: 15C