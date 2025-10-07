Lotus Bowker, 15, from Kirkham, died in hospital after getting into difficulty in the River Wyre close to Garstang Cricket Club at 2.33pm on Saturday, May 17 | GoFundMe

A 15-year-old Lancashire boy who drowned after jumping into the River Wyre had been told by his parents not to go swimming there, an inquest was told.

Lotus Bowker could not swim - but went along with his friends to Garstang. They all began jumping into the river near Garstang Cricket Club - but Lotus, of Oxford Drive, Kirkham, got into difficulty and remained submerged in the water for several minutes.

He was pulled from the water and resuscitated, but died the following day in hospital. Recording a narrative conclusion, area coroner Emma Mather told Preston Coroner's Court that Lotus's learning disorder may have played a part. He could not properly assess risks.

She said it was clear that Lotus was a "lovely boy" and his death was "a terrible and tragic accident." Lotus's parents Andromeda and David told the inquest in statements that their son could "doggy paddle" but effectively could not swim. They had previously taken him to Ribby Hall to improve his swimming.

Mr Bowker saw Lotus on the day of the incident in May this year and his son told him he was "going swimming". He assumed he meant Ribby Hall, but Lotus was intending to go to the River Wyre.

Lotus Bowker, from Kirkham, got into difficulty in the water close to Garstang Cricket Club at 2.33pm on Saturday (May 17). | National World

His parents had specifically told him not to go to the River Wyre. He could not swim and his learning disorder meant he would often copy his peers. The inquest heard that Lotus jumped from the river bank into about two metres of water near a United Utilities pumping station.

Witnesses who saw him jump in said he was already wet, indicating he had already been in the water. His friends tried to pull him out of the river, but it proved impossible. They raised the alarm - and passers-by got him out of the water while a police officer and an off-duty anaethetist joined in to help with CPR.

Lotus was taken to Royal Preston Hospital in cardiac arrest and then to Manchester Children's Hospital. He died the following day. The cause of death was given as drowning. There was a low level of alcohol in Lotus's blood.

Det Insp Adrian Knowles said he led the investigation into Lotus's death and there was no evidence of any third party involvement. The teenagers had all drunk some beer. Stephen Walker of United Utilities said the site of the incident was near a pumping station. There was equipment belonging to the Environment Agency on site as well.

Mr Walker said there were a number of warning signs displayed and as a result of the incident there had been a review of security by different agencies. There was no lifesaving equipment on site, as it was felt that the steepness of the banks would be an issue.

Water safety notices were thought to be the best solution, and fencing in the area had been raised to two metres tall. Coroner Ms Mather said Lotus could be quite easily led by others, but there was no suggestion his friends had been aggressive towards him.

He was encouraged to push up off the river bed after he landed in the water, but probably had some sort of seizure and panicked. Despite the best efforts of passers-by and medical professionals, he could not be saved after being under the water for so long.