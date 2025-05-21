A Fylde bistro loved by bikers has temporarily closed as new owners are sought.

Hadfields Bistro in Hall Gate Lane, Preesall, has been thriving for three years, and commands top reviews on the likes of Tripadvisor and Google. But last week its owners announced that “with a heavy heart”, it was to temporarily close.

Reasons

Louis Hadfield said: “This hasn’t been an easy decision. The concept we’ve created means the world to us, and it’s been shaped by passion, dedication, and an amazing community. However, due to other significant commitments and the ongoing challenge of staffing—especially finding people who share our values and vision—we feel the time is right to hand over the reins.

“We would like to thank everyone who has played a part in bringing Hadfields to life—from the early days of planning and building the concept, to those who helped us open our doors and keep them open every day since. To our loyal customers, thank you for your continued support. You’ve made the bistro what it is.

“To our fantastic staff, past and present—your hard work and energy have been truly appreciated. To the biker and car groups who’ve brought life and character through our doors, and to our outstanding suppliers who’ve helped us deliver great quality every day—thank you.

Hadfields Bistro, Unit 2, The Old Coal yard, Hall Gate Ln, Preesall, Poulton-le-Fylde FY6 0PJ.

“Thriving, debt-free and full of potential”

“Hadfields is thriving, debt free, and full of potential. It’s now ready for the right person to come in, continue what we’ve built, and bring their own flair and ideas to grow it even further. This is a huge opportunity for someone with passion, drive, and a love for hospitality to step into a well-established business and make it their own.”

Louis has asked those interested to contact him directly. The shop email address is: [email protected]