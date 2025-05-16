A new cafe with a very special story will soon be opening in Leyland.

Blue Bridge Kitchen - named after the bridge in Strawberry Valley Park, will throw open its doors this summer in the former Ed’s Plaice chip shop in Bent Lane.

It is the dream of Alison Burke, who used to work at the chippy for her father-in-law Ed, before moving onto a job at Sue Ryder and then housekeeping at Derian House Children’s Hospice.

“I absolutely love my job at Derian”, said Alison, a mum of five. “But when I found out the girls who took it over from Ed were giving up the lease, it was an opportunity I couldn’t resist - it’s been a dream of mine.”

Alison Burke, Blue Bridge Kitchen | submit

Alison and husband Darren are doing the renovation work themselves, together, and say customers can expect “a rustic theme with pops of colour”. Alison added: “Darren and I got married during Covid 2020, we had six guests at the wedding. As we didn’t manage to have a honeymoon I had started saving for a big holiday to celebrate five years of marriage in this December, but now the money is going into transforming the cafe.”

The cafe, which will have seating for 10-16 people and will be dog-friendly, will offer a range of sandwiches, cakes, soups and ice creams.

Alison said: “I’ve lived in Leyland all my life and so I will probably be a familiar face to a lot of people. It will be great to open the doors and welcome everybody in.”