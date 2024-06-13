Lancashire-based pension firm announces service expansion for businesses

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since launching 18 months ago, Chorley-based financial planning firm, Pro Start Pensions, has announced it is expanding its services to include corporate financial advice so more business owners can support the financial wellbeing of its employees.

Traditionally the firm has focused on SMEs and sole traders, but it will now also offer its expertise to larger businesses in the form of individual employee and group sessions covering the likes of; financial wellbeing and education, its ‘make, save, protect’ philosophy and group pensions.

Recent research from a leading healthcare provider found that 1 in 5 employees say financial stress impacts their productivity in the workplace so supporting their needs with bespoke advice to suit their employees and by offering the best pension pots available is a win-win for everyone

This expansion to offer specific advice to large business owners will also cover; shareholder protection, key person insurance, business loan protection and private medical insurance, to name just a few.

Commenting on the announcement, Paul Rowe, owner of Pro Start Pensions says: “Since launching our aim has been to establish ourselves as a go-to provider for small to medium businesses and sole traders looking for financial and pension advice.

“During these formative years we’ve also invested a lot of time in ‘what next’ and one of the things that struck a chord with me is that as businesses grow, they don’t always review the support packages and pension pots given to their employees. Owners think they have ticked that box but in actual fact, it’s so important to keep analysing products on the market to ensure they are being competitive as employers.

“At ProStart, no matter the size of the business, we see ourselves as an extension of all of our clients’ businesses, bringing in the expertise they need to be financially confident and to then empower their employees to practice good financial wellbeing on a personal level too.

“We’ve seen first-hand how we can save business owners money whilst also ensuring the employees are getting the very best return from their pension pots and I am looking forward to meeting new owners and their HR teams to show just how much we can help.”