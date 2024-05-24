Lancashire bakery, pie shop and takeaway people drive 160 miles to visit is put up for sale
and live on Freeview channel 276
If you’ve ever fancied running a bakery and pie shop, here’s your chance.
Described as a “very well-known bakery” that people have driven from Leicester to visit, Mark’s Artisan Bakery and Pie Shop in Whalley Road, Clitheroe, has hit the market with agent Alan J Picken.
The agent describes it as a “flourishing business with extremely low overheads, nestled in the beautiful Ribble Valley”. The business is available for £99,950, with the premises also available to lease, which includes a two-bed living accomodation above the bakery.
The agent said the sale is “only due to our client being involved in another business project” adding: “the business is situated in the heart of Clitheroe, and over the years has established a loyal and local clientele as well as attracting those from further afield, in fact customers even travel from as far as Leicester. All food is made on premises, nothing is bought in, and no chemicals are added to the food produced. The business boasts a 5-star health and hygiene rating.”
Turnover was £157,956 on year-end May 2022 accounts, with a gross profit of 73 per cent.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.