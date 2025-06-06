A coroner has concluded that there was no evidence to suggest a 14-year-old boy found hanged at his Lancashire home meant to kill himself.

Preston Coroners Court heard that ‘kind and sympathetic’ teenager Ewan Farrow was found in his bedroom at home in Whitefield Meadow, Bamber Bridge, near Preston.

Assistant coroner Richard Taylor said he could not be sure that Ewan meant to take his own life.

The inquest heard that Ewan was discovered on January 10, 2025, and, despite CPR provided by his family and the efforts of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at Royal Preston Hospital.

The hearing was told that Ewan suffered from ADHD and deafness.

He would exhibit anger and could be impulsive. He was quite adventurous and would create hammocks in his room, often falling.

He was receiving treatment for ADHD and was in contact with mental health services.

Mr Taylor said he had been told Ewan loved playing on his computer and contacting his friends online.

On January 10 he seemed to be in a good mood and was looking forward to playing an updated computer game.

When his family shouted for him and he didn't respond they went up to his room and found him unresponsive.

A post mortem found the cause of death was hanging. A pathologist noted that unconsciousness would have happened so quickly that it was possibly an accident.

The inquest also heard that Ewan had "politely" messaged his teachers at school to say he would not be in as he had chicken pox.

He was doing well at school and could be "kind and sympathetic".

Coroner Mr Taylor said he had been told by the family that they did not believe Ewan meant to kill himself.

Recording a narrative conclusion, Mr Taylor said there was no evidence of suicide.

He added: “How this occurred or what his intentions were cannot be ascertained.”