The jury involved in a trial of a man accused of the manslaughter of his former partner will retire for more deliberations on Thursday morning.

The jury in the trial of Ryan Wellings, 30, who denies the manslaughter of his partner Kiena Dawes, 23, who took her own life after suffering alleged domestic abuse, will retire to consider its verdict at Preston Crown Court.

Kiena Dawes was found dead on rail tracks near Garstang after being classified as a high risk missing person | Third party

The 23-year-old Fleetwood hairdresser, who took her own life on a railway line in July 2022 after allegedly suffering years of domestic and physical abuse by Mr Wellings, left a note claiming he had "murdered her".

The trial, now in its sixth week, has heard that almost from the beginning of their relationship, Wellings repeatedly subjected Ms Dawes to controlling and coercive behaviour, abuse and violence over a prolonged period to “grind” her down.

Ms Dawes had been diagnosed with an emotionally unstable personality disorder – resulting in increased impulsivity, poor self-esteem and difficulty in relationships, jurors heard.

Paul Greaney KC cited the suicide note in his closing speech for the prosecution to the jury as the trial entered its sixth week.

He told jurors the evidence showed Wellings to be an entitled, aggressive bully, responsible for Ms Dawes’ death.

Mr Greaney said: “The suicide note represents her account, from beyond the grave, of why she decided to take her own life.

“She said, ‘I fought to the end. Ryan Wellings killed me.’

“Kiena was saying, we suggest, that the unlawful conduct of Ryan Wellings is why she decided she could live no longer.

“Kiena would not have died when she did, but for the crimes of the defendant.”

A verdict could be reached this week at Preston Crown Court. | National World

But John Jones KC, in his closing speech for the defence, said the couple’s “party lifestyle” of alcohol and drugs was a “recipe for disaster”.

He said their “fairytale” relationship was to end in turmoil because of Wellings’ temper and Ms Dawes’ mental health difficulties – and their liking for cocaine.

Mr Jones said on “four if not five” occasions, Ms Dawes had made “clear and determined” suicide attempts, at least three of those before she ever met Wellings.

He told the jury the prosecution case was “predicated on the assertion” that but for the behaviour of the defendant, Ms Dawes would not have taken her own life.

In the UK, the maximum sentence for coercive control is five years in prison, a fine, or both.

Mr Wellings, a landscape gardener, denies manslaughter and also assault and coercive and controlling behaviour between January 2020 and July 2022.

The trial continues.

Anyone affected by this article can contact Samaritans FREE anytime from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill.