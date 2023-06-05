Katelan Coates, 14, was reported missing from the Todmorden area of Calderdale on Friday (May 26).

She was last seen on CCTV walking past Whittles Jewellers in Fishergate, Preston, before turning left onto Birley Street at around 12.24pm on Saturday (May 27).

Katelan is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall with long brown hair.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a black coat, blue top and white trainers.

Initial enquiries confirmed she left Todmorden bus station at 6.05pm on Friday evening on a bus to Burnley, prior to the sighting in Preston.

Det Insp Zaheer Abbas of Calderdale Police, said: “Katelan has now been missing for more than a week and as time goes by, our concern for her welfare can only grow.

Police have released a new CCTV image of missing teenager Katelan Coates in a bid to find her (Credit: West Yorkshire Police)

“A significant number of police enquiries remain ongoing here in West Yorkshire and in Lancashire and we continue to urge anyone who can help us find Katelan to contact either West Yorkshire or Lancashire Police.”

