Kate Middleton: Penwortham popstar 'sees William and Kate most days' as cricket superstar husband slams rumours
Penwortham popstar Jessica Taylor has been caught up in the debate swirling around the whereabouts of the Princesss of Wales.
It's been claimed by Jessica's husband - ex England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen - that the couple 'see William and Kate most days', as he took to social media to slam conspiracy theories about her disappearance from the public eye.
The rumour mill has recently gone into overdrive over the Princess' whereabouts and condition, fuelled by revelations over a manipulated picture released for Mother's Day
"Absolutely absurd"
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pietersen said: "The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too! "It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing b****** on this platform that are out and out lies! W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!"
Jessica, 43, was raised in Penwortham and attended Priory High School. She found fame on ITV's Popstars and became a part of the group Liberty X. She married Kevin Pietersen in December 2007. He has previously taken to Twitter to talk about running cricket lessons at Lambrook School - which is where William and Kate send their children. It is believed that Kevin and Jessica's son Dylan also attends Lambrook.
