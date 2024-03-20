Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Penwortham popstar Jessica Taylor has been caught up in the debate swirling around the whereabouts of the Princesss of Wales.

It's been claimed by Jessica's husband - ex England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen - that the couple 'see William and Kate most days', as he took to social media to slam conspiracy theories about her disappearance from the public eye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rumour mill has recently gone into overdrive over the Princess' whereabouts and condition, fuelled by revelations over a manipulated picture released for Mother's Day

"Absolutely absurd"

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pietersen said: "The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd! We see W&K most days and in the last couple days too! "It beggars belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing b****** on this platform that are out and out lies! W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!!"

Kevin Pietersen wades in on Kate Middleton rumours. Credit: X/Kevin Pietersen/PA Wire