The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever is a charity event which was held for the first time in Preston last year and was attended by hundreds of people.

The idea is to fling yourself about in wild abandon and embrace something joyous and fun by re-enacting the iconic Kate Bush, Wuthering Heights music video from 1978 all to raise money for charity.

Last year's event, which took place in Avenham Park, proved extremely popular as over 300 tickets were sold in total, meaning the Preston park was full of people all dressed in the iconic all red outfits from the music video.

Our reporter even headed down to capture the atmosphere of the day, and you can read their full piece here.

Now the people behind The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever have announced it is set to return to Preston later this year, and this is what we know so far:

People of Preston dress as Kate Bush in Avenham and Miller Park for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever 2023.

When and where is it returning?

This year The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever will take place on Sunday, July 21.

More information of times and locations will be announced in due course.

Which charities will the event be raising money for?

Last year’s event was in aid of the two chosen charities Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service, but it has not yet been announced if it will be the same this year.

What to do if you want to attend this year?

Again, full details have not yet been revealed but last year, you did have to purchase a free ticket online before attending so expect the same again.

Then all you have to do is turn up at the chosen location, dressed in red, and prepare to channel your inner Kate Bush!

A donation to the chosen charity is also recommened.