Kate Bush comes to Preston: Smiles and epic dance moves on show at The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

As I wandered down from Preston town centre, coming down Fishergate and past Winckley Square, the concentration of Kates slowly grew until I finally arrived at the park, which is known for its greenery, but not quite this many Bushes.

It was The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever, a charity event organised by local Kate Bush fans Helen Frost and Lou Hoole, who rightly assumed that there was nothing people would want to do more on a Sunday morning than don red dresses and recreate the iconic Kate Bush choreography from her Wuthering Heights music video. Hundreds turned up.

As I made my way past the Japanese Garden and towards the fountain in Avenham Park, it was hard not to be taken by the number of people - young and old, male and female - who had jumped at the opportunity to simply dance with one another and have a bit of fun. As striking as the red dresses were, they paled in comparison with the broad smiles on faces.

People of Preston dress as Kate Bush in Avenham and Miller Park for The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

With the crowd of Kates growing, friends hugging and showing off well-rehearsed flowing dance moves in preparation for the big dance, the fundraising tables became more and more popular - the event was being held in aid of Lancashire Mind and Preston Domestic Violence Service - and the anticipation built. Everyone’s inner Kate Bush was itching to emerge.

After a few warm-up rounds and a refresh of the moves, the real thing kicked into gear, those unmistakable first few notes ringing out and drawing almost 300 Kates into action. It was impossible not to smile as the sun, before then rather reluctant to poke its head out, emerged from behind a stubborn July cloud to bathe the scene in warmth.

The whole thing was a joy, a moment of pure happiness and communal indulgence in a shared love. Looking at the dancers, it was noticeable just how much fun everyone was having listening to a song they love and recreating a dance they will have undoubtedly attempted countless times on their own in front of their bedroom mirror.