Jury give final verdict in trial of Burnley man accused of killing Blackpool FC supporter Tony Johnson
Tony Johnson, 55, died from a head injury following an outbreak of post-match violence between Blackpool and Burnley supporters outside the Manchester pub in Blackpool on March 4 last year.
Jake Balmforth, 34, of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was charged with manslaughter and pleaded not guilty ahead of his five-day trial which commenced at Preston Crown Court last Monday.
After the jury at Preston Crown Court could not agree a verdict, Judge Robert Altham ordered a retrial which is due to begin on April 28, 2025.
In a tribute shortly after the grandfather's death, Mr Johnson's partner said she was "devastated to have lost my best friend, life partner and soul mate".
She added: "We all, as a family, are so heartbroken and our lives are never going to be the same.”
Mr Johnson was a popular figure in the Blackpool FC community and his funeral was attended by hundreds by hundreds of mourners who paid tributes to the “much loved dad, son, brother, uncle and Gramps and a beloved friend to many”.
His death sparked an outpouring of grief across Blackpool, with the club holding a memorial service outside Bloomfield Road, where he was described as a "a loyal and true Seasider”.