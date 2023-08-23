The brother of murdered teenage dad Jon-Jo Highton says after nine years of living in hell he is finally 'happy'.

Byron Highton today along with their mum Tracey and Jon-Jo's son Taylor visited his grave to pay their respects on the nine year anniversary of his death.

The young dad was just 18 when he was ambushed by a gang of six young men and hacked to death in St Stephen's Road, Deepdale in 2014.

Byron Highton and his family attended the grave of his brother Jon-Jo Highton on the 9th anniversary of his death

Armed with a samurai sword, axes and knives, the balaclava-clad men – aged between 19 and 34 – preyed on Jon-Jo as he walked home alone from a pub at around 11.20pm on August 23, 2014.

He was mobbed by the men who left him for dead, suffering horrific wounds to his neck, face and body. he sadly died at the scene.

Speaking today after visiting the grave, Byron said: "For the first time in 9 years of hell, ups & downs, PTSD medication, battling depression and suicide im going to write a different type of status for Jo-Jo’s anniversary, because I’m as happy as I can be.

"I’m happy because Jon-Jo has made me a better person, Jon-Jo has given his friends passion and drive to become successful and start their own beautiful family’s, Jon-Jo & The JJeffect CIC has saves thousands of lives & finally Jon-Jo has made my mum a hero to me and his son Taylor.

"We will always be mentally unwell, medication will always be needed, hate will always come our way no matter how many people we help but by staying strong, positive and loving we will never give up hope to see you again my brother.

"The 23rd of August will always be sad, but we will never be sad anymore but happy knowing we had you in our lives for 18 years and even after death you are still inspiring your family and friends to live life to the fullest.

"We all love you Jon-Jo and one day I promise we will see you again.

"Love you always Big bro Byron, Mum, Taylor and all your friends "

Jon-Jo Highton's grave

The tragic events leading up to and following his tragic death were reconstructed last week in an episode of true crime series ‘Murdered for Revenge’ on freeview channel 5STAR.

All six of his killers remain behind bars. They are currently serving minimum terms ranging from 29 to 20 years. Prosecutors said it was impossible to say who delivered the fatal wound so all six were charged with murder.

Byron founded the JJ Effect following his brother’s death to educate young people about the dangers of knife crime.