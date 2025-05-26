A former boyband member has been announced for this year’s Chorley Flower Show.

JB Gill, 28, who rose to fame as a member of one of the UK’s biggest boybands, JLS, will be heading to Astley Park for this year’s Chorley Flower Show.

Former JLS boyband member JB Gill will be at this year's Chorley Flower Show.

An exciting line-up of special guests will have ‘Everybody in Love’ with this year’s Chorley Flower Show when it returns from 25 to 27 July.

Now a presenter, author and musician, JB currently presents on the One Show, Winter/Springtime on the Farm and Cooking with the Gills with his family.

Having set up a farm many years ago, JB is also an established member of the farming community and most recently, published his second children’s book in his Ace and the Animal Heroes series and reached the final of Strictly Come Dancing in 2024 with his partner, Lauren.

Chorley Flower Show returned to Astley Park over the weekend bigger and better than ever.

Show organiser Chorley Council has announced that JB will be giving a talk to visitors on Sunday, July 27, from 11.30am, followed by a Q&A, and a reading and book signing from one of his books for children in The Potting Shed Garden Theatre.

Who else will be in attendance?

British interior and fashion designer, influencer and finalist on BBC TV show ‘Interior Design Masters’, Siobhan Murphy, will be creating a showstopping floral installation and ultimate Instagram moment ‘Petal Couture’ for the show.

Siobhan will be at the show all three days, also giving lively, joy-filled talks all about embracing maximalism, the power of colour, and finding your unique design voice.

Broadcasting live from Chorley Flower Show on Friday, July 25, (until 1pm) will be BBC Radio Lancashire’s Sharon Hartley who will be talking to those involved and visiting the show, as well as getting involved as one of the judges of the Community and School Garden Competition.

Broadcasting live from Chorley Flower Show will be BBC Radio Lancashire's Sharon Hartley.

Caroline Wolfenden, Director of Change & Delivery at Chorley Council said: “We are delighted to be welcoming a fabulous line-up of special guests to Astley Park for this year’s Chorley Flower Show.

“The variety of special guests brings something for everyone, with well-known names from the world of music, TV, radio, books and design which will attract new audiences to the show, plus of course fabulous horticultural experts who are firm favourites of show visitors.”

Martin Fish, Jill Fish and Jonathan Moseley will be returning to the show sharing their knowledge and top tips with visitors throughout the three days of the show, in The Potting Shed Garden Theatre.

Martin Fish, Jill Fish and Jonathan Moseley will also be returning to the show sharing their knowledge and top tips with visitors throughout the three days of the show, in The Potting Shed Garden Theatre.

Visitors can enjoy a variety of talks and demonstrations including ‘from plot to plate’ and ‘blooming marvellous flowers’, plus have the opportunities to ask the experts questions.

Tickets for Chorley Flower Show are available from chorleyflowershow.com/tickets, Malcolm’s Musicland (Chapel Street, Chorley town centre) and the Astley Hall Gift Shop (open Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays 11am to 3pm).