The three-day event returned on Friday with a raft of activities including craft sessions, an outdoor theatre and the new addition of a pup-up cafe.
National and local societies displayed their plants along with demonstrations from professional gardeners.
It also featured some of the finest professional exhibitors with multiple gold medals from the country’s largest flower shows and RHS events.
Take a look at some of the fabulous pictures from the event.
1. Chorley Flower Show 2024
Chorley Flower Show returned to Astley Park over the weekend bigger and better than ever.Photo: Michelle Adamson
2. Chorley Flower Show 2024
Colourful displays, demonstrations, entertainment, crafts, stalls and family fun at three-day event at the annual Chorley Flower Show at Astley Park.Photo: Michelle Adamson
3. Chorley Flower Show 2024
A campaign to rebuild the gardens of Derian House Children’s Hospice was the inspiration behind the charity’s award-winning display at Chorley Flower Show. The vibrant display, created by the Derian House team and its army of volunteers, wowed the judges and the Chorley hospice took home gold at the show.Photo: UGC
4. Chorley Flower Show 2024
How many carrots can you count!Photo: Michelle Adamson