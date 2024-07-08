Watch more of our videos on Shots!

'Everything stinks. It's just a riddle and I don't know the outcome’ are the heartbroken words of Jay Slater’s dad.

Warren Slater, 58, also questioned why two men who drove him to a remote AirBnB were ruled out of any involvement.

Jay's dad Warren Slater and brother Zak. Credit: Sky News | Sky News

He joined a team of 10 volunteers on Saturday to scour the mountainous region in Tenerife and described the ongoing search for his son "like a riddle" to which he can't find the answer. The group spent several hours, in baking 25C heat, as they searched the Valley of Barranco de Juan Lopez, close to the village of Masca.

He said: "Tell me where I look, I can only go off the last sighting, the woman in that restaurant saw him going the wrong way.

“Which human being lets a young boy go the wrong way? Everything stinks. It’s just a riddle and I don’t know the answer.”

He added: "My starting position, I’ve said this from day one, ask the two men who’ve taken him - and then start from there."

Apprentice bricklayer Jay, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, disappeared on the Spanish island on June 17.

He had been holidaying with friends Lucy Law, 18, and Brad Hargreaves, 19, and had been partying at the Papagayo nightclub in Playa de las Americas the night before he vanished.

He left the club with two British men, one named Ayub Qassim, 31, known by the nickname 'Johnny Vegas', and an unnamed second man, to head to their Airbnb rental near the remote village of Masca on the north of the island.

Jay left the Airbnb on the Monday morning.

At around 8.30am, he called Lucy to say he was in the middle of nowhere, trying to get home with no water and 1 per cent on his phone battery.