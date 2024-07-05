Jay Slater update as TikTok sleuth Paul Arnott claims Spanish rescue efforts just a 'massive PR thing'
But the expert mountain hiker, who has been sharing clips of his own search effort on TikTok, said his pals at the Scottish mountain rescue are still waiting for permission from the Spanish and Scottish police authorities.
He said: "So guys, I just want to give everyone a quick update in regards to me talking about attempting to bring a Scottish mountain rescue out here.
“Now I’ve been in touch with Scottish mountain rescue, I haven’t really been talking about it too much, however I’ve been speaking to a really, really kind woman this morning and the situation to be honest guys is Scottish mountain rescue would like to come out, they’d like to attend, they’ve been following everything very closely of course.
“And they’re very impressed with what’s been going on, not only that, they wanted to say thank-you to everyone who’s been donating to the Scottish mountain rescue fund. We’ve raised quite a lot of money so thank you so much.
“In regard to the whole situation guys, basically they do want to come out, they can’t just fly over, it’s not as simple as that. For them to actually come over they need to have permission from Scotland Police.
“That’s how it works, so right now we’re trying to get permission, we’re trying to get authority from Scotland Police and we’ll see what happens.
“But Scottish mountain rescue are an amazing group of people, they’re fully behind us, they really want to come and help. It’s just a certain procedure that has to be done first guys.”
Paul has previously dismissed the Spanish police search for the British teenager as a ‘massive PR thing’.
