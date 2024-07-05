Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TikTok star Jay Slater search volunteer Paul Arnott says British mountain rescue teams are eager to fly to Tenerife to join the search for the missing 19-year-old, as he slammed the Spanish efforts as a “massive PR thing”.

But the expert mountain hiker, who has been sharing clips of his own search effort on TikTok, said his pals at the Scottish mountain rescue are still waiting for permission from the Spanish and Scottish police authorities.

He said: "So guys, I just want to give everyone a quick update in regards to me talking about attempting to bring a Scottish mountain rescue out here.

“Now I’ve been in touch with Scottish mountain rescue, I haven’t really been talking about it too much, however I’ve been speaking to a really, really kind woman this morning and the situation to be honest guys is Scottish mountain rescue would like to come out, they’d like to attend, they’ve been following everything very closely of course.

“And they’re very impressed with what’s been going on, not only that, they wanted to say thank-you to everyone who’s been donating to the Scottish mountain rescue fund. We’ve raised quite a lot of money so thank you so much.

Despite the fading hopes, the Civil Guard on the island are not giving up and have intensified their efforts to find the Lancashire lad who disappeared 11 days ago. Additional sniffer dogs specialising in large-scale searches arrived from Madrid yesterday (June 27) to join the extensive search party | James Manning/PA Wire

“In regard to the whole situation guys, basically they do want to come out, they can’t just fly over, it’s not as simple as that. For them to actually come over they need to have permission from Scotland Police.

“That’s how it works, so right now we’re trying to get permission, we’re trying to get authority from Scotland Police and we’ll see what happens.

“But Scottish mountain rescue are an amazing group of people, they’re fully behind us, they really want to come and help. It’s just a certain procedure that has to be done first guys.”