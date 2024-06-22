Jay Slater missing in Tenerife: Live updates as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters sixth day
and live on Freeview channel 276
Jay Slater, 19, from Oswaldtwistle, was last heard from on Monday morning as he told a friend he planned to walk back to his accommodation after missing a bus, a journey expected to take around 11 hours on foot.
His friend Lucy – who had gone to the island with him to attend the NRG music festival – told the Manchester Evening News (MEN) that Mr Slater had gone to stay with people he had met on holiday after a night out.
She said she had received a call from Mr Slater at around 8.15am on Monday after he missed the bus and was trying to walk back although he had said he was lost, needed a drink of water and had only 1% battery on his phone.
Mr Slater’s phone then cut off, with his last location showing as the Rural de Teno park – a mountainous area popular with hikers.
Follow our live blog as we share the latest updates on the search for Jay Slater in Tenerife...
LIVE: Day 6 in search for Jay Slater as 19-year-old goes missing in Tenerife
Key Events
- Police in Tenerife searching for missing Oswaldtwistle teen Jay Slater issue statement
- A huge group of family and friends from Oswaldtwistle head to Tenerife to help the search
- Snapchat video shows Jay smiling and laughing night before
- Full timeline of Jay's disappearance
- Latest updates as search efforts resume today
- Statement from GoFundMe: "All campaigns for Jay are under review"
- Jay Slater's mum fears he has been 'taken against his will'
Spanish search teams gather for sixth day of hunt for missing Lancashire teenager Jay Slater
Search and rescue teams gather again in Tenerife as search for 19-year-old holidaymaker enters sixth day
Officers reconvened at Rural de Teno Park on the south of the island on Saturday following another day of no major breakthroughs.
Lancashire Police issue statement on disappearance of Jay Slater
Lancashire Police have offered their offer to support the Spanish Guardia Civil as the search continues for Jay Slater.
A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “First and foremost, our thoughts are with Jay's family at this time.
“They must be going through the most distressing ordeal not knowing what has happened to their loved one.
“We have specialist officers who are continuing to support Jay's family.
“Whilst this case falls outside the jurisdiction of UK policing, we have made an offer of support to the Guardia Civil to see if they need any additional resources.
“They have confirmed that at this time they are satisfied that they have the resources they need, but that offer remains open and they will contact us should that position change.
“Once again, our thoughts remain with Jay's family and friends at this distressing time.”
British owner of Tenerife car rental company lends cars to those searching for missing Jay Slater
Spanish police release video of Tenerife search with dogs and helicopters for missing Brit teen
Spanish police release video of Tenerife search with dogs and helicopters for missing Lancashire teen
Jay Slater’s hometown goes blue as a wave of support floods the town
Rescue dogs and helicopters join search
Rescue dogs and helicopters have been deployed in the search for missing British teenager Jay Slater.
Officers from the Guardia Civil have been conducting searches in the Rural de Teno area, near where he was last located three days ago.
Dog handlers were spotted joining the search on Thursday, following sightings of helicopters over the tourist area of Playa de Las Americas, close to where Jay was staying on the south of the island.
Online amateur sleuths glued to live webcam of Masca Valley in Tenerife where teenager Jay Slater vanished
Amateur sleuths have been keeping a close eye on a live webcam showing a mountain road in Tenerife where missing Lancs teenager Jay Slater was last seen.
The webcam shows the Masca Valley in Teno Rural Park - a vast, sun-scorched wilderness in the north-west of the island.
Some amateur sleuths have found themselves glued to the webcam which includes a view of the TF-436 - the zig-zagging road Jay would likely have followed on a long trek back to his accommodation.
Holiday apartment where Jay stayed night before
Jay seen 'walking alone' by local before vanishing
A woman working next to the Tenerife holiday home in the village of Masca where Jay Slater was the night before he vanished has described the two men he was with at the time.
She said: "I never saw the missing boy, but I know people saw him walking on his own."
The woman, identified only as Araceli, continued: "I saw the two British men who stayed here. They came in for cafe con leche a couple of times.
"One was aged about 40. The other one was slightly younger."
She told the Mirror: "The police have spoken to them both [the British men]. They arrived on Saturday and were due to stay until Monday, but they left on Tuesday."
When asked if they had to remain to be interviewed by the police, she responded: "I don't know."
Full timeline of events so far
Sunday (June 16): Jay attends the NRG Tenerife Weekender festival with friends
That evening, Jay leaves the festival and decides to stay out with some other friends, one of whom had a rental car.
At 8.35pm, Jay was seen in the last Snapchat video before his disappearance, wearing a grey T-shirt with a green trim.
On Monday, June 17, at 8.15am, Jay's friend Lucy received a call from him. He said he was lost in a rural area, thirsty, and his phone battery was down to 1pc. He told his friends he had missed the bus back and was trying to navigate his way back using a maps app on his phone.
8.50am: Jay's phone battery depletes.
9.04am: Tenerife authorities receive a report of the incident.
Tuesday, 2am: Police officers notify Jay's mother Debbie Duncan and stepfather Andy Watson about his disappearance.
11.35am: Debbie and her other son Zak arrive in Tenerife on the earliest available flight.
1.45pm: Specialist mountain rescue teams and helicopters are deployed in the search to find missing Jay.
Wednesday, 12.30pm: The Civil Guard confirm they have shifted search efforts to the south of the island around the tourist areas of Los Cristianos and Playa de Las Americas after reports of a sighting.
Wednesday afternoon: Police later say they have resumed their search in the mountains after it's believed the sighting was a false lead.
Thursday morning: The search for Jay Slater entered it’s third day, with volunteers and emergency services continuing to search for the missing teenager.
At around 5am, his friend Lucy officially confirmed that a GoFundMe page had been set up to support his family and friends in their search in Tenerife.
Thursday afternoon: Jay’s gran speaks for the first time about her worry over his disappearance.
Thursday evening 9pm: Jay’s loved ones vow to ‘remain positive’ after another unsuccessful search day
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.