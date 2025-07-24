Jay Slater 'didn't steal watch', Ayub Qassim tells inquest after teen 'boasted about 12k Rolex'
Ayub Qassim said he met Jay, from Oswaldtwistle, Lancashire, in the days leading up to the NRG festival in Playa de Las Americas, Tenerife.
Lancashire coroner Dr James Adeley is holding a resumed inquest into Jay’s death in June 2024.
Jay went missing after a night out, and his body was found weeks later.
A previous hearing heard that his injuries were consistent with a fall.
Giving evidence via video link, Mr Qassim said he first met Jay and others on the “strip” in Playa de Las Americas.
On the night before Jay went missing, he and others had visited various venues in the area, and Jay had gone to the Papagayo club for the NRG festival.
Mr Qassim described Jay as “on the buzz, chilled and happy”. Asked whether Jay was fit to drive, he replied that Jay was “coherent” but he wouldn’t have trusted him to drive a car.
He said he met Jay outside Tramps nightclub between 5am and 6am.
Mr Quassim said Jay asked him: "Can I come with you guys?"
Mr Qassim said Jay was aware of where they were staying - around a 40-minute drive away in the remote village of Masca.
On arrival at the Airbnb, Mr Qassim said his friend “Rocky” was already asleep.
He took a picture of him and a smiling Jay which was shown to the hearing.
He told the hearing that Jay mentioned needing to charge his phone and went into Rocky’s room to look for a charger.
Mr Qassim said he also gave Jay a towel and a blanket so he could sleep on the sofa.
Addressing speculation around a possibly stolen Rolex, Mr Qassim said he knew nothing about it.
He recalled seeing so-called “Looky looky” men on the strip selling fake watches, but said as far as he knew Jay did not have one.
Asked why Jay had posted a Snapchat referencing a “Rolly”, slang for Rolex, he suggested it was likely bravado.
“Teenagers are prone to over-exaggerate,” he said.
The inquest continues.
