The famous purveyors of legendary baked goods, piping hot coffee and hot chocolate, and sweet treats, the fast food brand has grown exponentially over the past few decades in the UK.

Only serving to confirm and emphasise our collective love for all things baked, the chain has earned a solid reputation for irresistible flaky pastries and bargain prices, which is always going to be a winning combination.

Founded by John Gregg as a single Tyneside bakery way back in 1939, Greggs has gone on to take the high street pasty scene by storm ever since. The brand opened its first shop at 69/71 High Street in Gosforth, Newcastle upon Tyne in 1951 and now operates some 2,559 outlets across the UK.

With the company employing around 32,000 people, some 50 of those shops are located in our beloved home county of Lancashire, where each branch no doubt does a roaring trade as it seeks to satisfy that more unsatisfiable of concepts: the true Northerner’s love of baked goods.

And, with the company planning to end 2024 with between 140 and 160 more shops than it started the year with, those 50 branches in Lancashire could soon be joined by ma multitude of others.

But, in the meantime, we’ve decided to celebrate Lancashire’s local Greggs as part of our #LoveYour campaign, so here are all 50 of the county’s Greggs rated from best to worse based on Google reviews...

Also, be sure not to miss...