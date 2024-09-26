I've had a lung transplant which saved my life and helped me see my kids grow up
Natalie Kerr, from Adlington had a lung transplant 12 years ago after being diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension after the birth of her second child Isabelle.
She was given three years to live but, thanks to a registered donor, the 42-year-old has seen her daughter Isabelle and son Brandon grow up and has been busy making memories.
She said: “When I was diagnosed and given three years to live my biggest fear was that I wasn’t going to be here to see them grow up.
“I absolutely love being their mum and the thought of being taken away from them broke my heart. I wanted to see everything, all the milestones.
“Twelve years on from my transplant I am so very thankful to my donor, who was on the register, for keeping me here with my children.
“It breaks my heart to think of everything I would have missed. Thanks to my donor my children still have their mum and we have made so many happy memories.”
This week marks Organ Donation Week and NHS Blood and Transplant is celebrating the fact that the NHS Organ Donor Register has been helping to save lives for 30 years through the gift of organ donation – with more than 2.6 million people in the North West declaring their willingness to donate their organs after death.
However, in the North West 337 patients received a lifesaving transplant from a deceased donor last year and 126 residents donated their organs after death.
Many of those had recorded their decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register.
However, the waiting list for a transplant in the UK is higher than ever before, with 850 patients in the region still actively waiting for a lifesaving organ.
Only around one per cent of people who die in the UK every year are usually able to donate their organs after death.
Donors are typically those who have died in a hospital intensive care unit or emergency department due to brain injuries, cardiac arrest or other trauma.
Anthony Clarkson, Director of Organ and Tissue Donation and Transplantation, atNHS Blood and Transplant, said: “With 850 patients in the North West waiting for organ transplants, it’s more important than ever to register your organ donation decision and make it known to your family.”
Natalie added: “In the last twelve years, thanks to my donor, I’ve probably lived more than most people live in a lifetime, including seeing my children through school treasuring every single moment.
“Isabelle has just finished her GCSEs and I’ve recently proudly seen her go to Prom. Brandon is 21 and at university and recently passed his driving test. I pinch myself that I’m here to witness all this, it is beyond a miracle.
“I feel so blessed to have had all this extra time, my donor gave me a future I didn’t think I had.
“I urge everyone to think about organ donation and join the register.”
For more information, or to register your organ donation decision click HERE.
