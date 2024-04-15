Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Concerns have been raised over unfair fines being handed to drivers in Preston.

Emma Downey has been slapped with a £170 fine for parking in the city’s Walker Street car park despite buying and displaying the relevant ticket.

The 41-year-old journalist said the ticket had been on display and could clearly be seen but had blown over when she had shut the door.

She didn’t realise until she returned to her vehicle and spotted the parking fine.

However, she hoped showing her proof of purchase and the ticket in the appeals process would lead to the fine being squashed.

Emma Downey received £170 parking fine despite paying and displaying a ticket in Walker Street Car Park Preston

Emma, who works at the Lancashire Post said: “This just feels so unfair.

“I purchased a ticket and displayed it but I’ve been fined. I understand the ticket should have been the other way up but on displaying the proof that I did follow the rules you would think that would be the end of the matter.

“Nowhere in the car park signage does it say the ticket needs to be face up.

“If I had forgotten to buy a ticket I could have understood.

“I worry about how many people this must be happening too.”

ES Parking, the firm who manages the site, states all drivers must pay and display a ticket or risk getting fined.

Those who get a fine are then given 28 days to pay the £100 fee but it they fail to pay it increases to £170.

Proof of purchase of ticket for Walker Street car park Preston

Emma appealed the fine and explained she had in fact paid for the use of the car park.

She heard nothing from the ES Parking’s dedicated solicitors Gladstones for four months while they ‘investigated her claims’.

After a four month investigation all they responded with was a picture of the upturned ticket in the vehicle.

Emma said: “The whole process has been really intimidating.

“The wording in the letters, the lack of communication and the brusk tones of those in customer services have made this a very stressful situation.

“It just feels so unfair, I did what their terms and conditions state - I purchased and displayed a ticket.

“The letters were intimidating final demands for money and with every letter the amount increased.

“How can paying a £170 fine when you did pay and display be fair?

“I feel exploited. This can’t be the first time this has happened in Preston.

“I will definitely be thinking twice about where I park now.

“I’ve read the Trustpilot reviews online and there are some horror stories.

“They only have a 1.3 out of 5 rating.”

Walker Street Car Park Preston

Emma says she plans to continue fighting the parking fine and is demanding answers around the appeals process.

The company has told Emma she has exhausted the appeals process.

A spokesman for ES Parking said: “We are unable to comment on individual cases due to data protection. However, the terms and conditions of this site, as clearly outlined on the signage, says 'A valid ticket for this site must be purchased and displayed clearly within the front windscreen. Breach of any term or condition will result in the driver being liable for a parking charge of £100.

“If Emma wishes to contact our customer service team, we will be able to provide her with further information about the Parking Charge Notice.”