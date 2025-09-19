The dates of when Chorley Live will return have been announced.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend of live music and entertainment across Chorley town centre will run on Friday, October 3 and Saturday, October 4. Organised by Chorley Council in partnership with The Creative Network, attendees will be able to see almost 300 live performances across 35 venues.

Entry to the event is by wristband which are £6 each and now available to purchase from participating venues, acts, and also Ebb & Flo Bookshop in St Thomas’s Road. Under 12s go free in participating venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Leader of Chorley Council, Councillor Peter Wilson said: “Chorley Live is always a great event, offering something for everyone with a variety of entertainment and music genres across a range of venues. “It’s a great chance to experience Chorley’s fabulous nightlife, support local businesses and enjoy great entertainment by local talent. Don’t miss out, get your wristband from one of the participating venues.”

Nigel Stewart, from the Creative Network, said: “Chorley Live is like Glastonbury without the mud… or the expensive tickets!”

“The standard of performances goes up every year. These are local performers, whether professional musicians or hobbyists, who absolutely give 110% to make this a superb experience for our town. Some of our performers have appeared on X-Factor, The Voice, The Voice: Kids, and Britain’s Got Talent. Recently, someone who has played at Chorley Live in the past was on tour with Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin fame! You won’t be disappointed!”

Chorley Live | submit

Official venues range from bars and pubs in the town centre but even locations that you may not expect such as Grandad Jim’s Traditional Sweet Shoppe, churches, Inspire Youth Zone and more will open their doors to host live entertainment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Performances will take place from 7pm until 11pm each night. The full line-up and a list of venues can be found at chorleylive.com.

Road closure

On both evenings of the event, Market Street (from the junction with High Street to the junction with St George's Street) will be closed from 4pm to 11:45pm. Parking restrictions will be in place in this area of Market Street ahead of the road closure.