A man accused of driving a young mother to suicide said “it was only a slap” after her “big brother” challenged him over alleged domestic violence, a court heard.

Ryan Wellings, 30, is accused of subjecting Kiena Dawes, 23, to repeated abuse and violence during their two-and-a-half year relationship, a jury at Preston Crown Court has been told.

Hairdresser Miss Dawes, 23, from Fleetwood, Lancashire, left her nine-month-old daughter with a friend, along with a suicide note, and took her own life on July 22, 2022.

Miss Dawes, who had a history of fragile mental health, left the note which claimed “I was murdered” and that Wellings had “killed me”.

Wellings, of Bispham, Lancashire, denies manslaughter, assault and controlling and coercive behaviour to Miss Dawes between January 2020 and her death on July 22, 2022.

The family of Kiena Dawes released images of the 23-year-old following her death and claimed she took her own life after she was repeatedly assaulted by an ex-partner | Dawes family

On the fourth day of the trial the jury heard from Kurt Bradshaw, a friend of Miss Dawes’ older brother, who first introduced the couple to each other at a birthday party in late 2019.

Within a week of meeting, Wellings had a tattoo of Miss Dawes’s name done on his neck and within three months had proposed marriage.

Mr Bradshaw said he had known Miss Dawes since childhood and she regarded him as a “big brother”.

But he was then told Wellings had allegedly attacked Miss Dawes, so Mr Bradshaw gave him a call.

Adam Birkby, prosecuting, asked the witness: “What did you say to him?”

“I threatened him,” Mr Bradshaw said.

“He downplayed it by saying he did not do it. It was only a slap.

“I told him I didn’t care and didn’t believe him and I would sort him out when he came to Blackpool.”

Later he said he bumped into Miss Dawes again in Blackpool, who told him she wanted to get out of the relationship with Wellings as she was, “sick of being hit, sick of being terrorised.”

Kiena Dawes with baby Marnie | Kynan Dawes / SWNS

Mr Bradshaw that said on another occasion he was told Miss Dawes had been assaulted again and he, with her brother, searched pubs in Fleetwood where Wellings drank, to beat him up, but could not find him.

Prosecutors told the jury of seven women and five men that Wellings’ alleged behaviour of bullying and violence was used to demean and “grind” down Miss Dawes, leading to her taking her own life.

Jurors were given a warning before being shown photos of Miss Dawes, after an alleged final attack by Wellings, 11 days before her death, showing her head and face covered with blood.

Wellings’ defence claims Miss Dawes’ accusations against him are either untrue or exaggerated, and any injuries she suffered before her death were a result of his attempts to restrain her or accidental.

The trial was adjourned until next Monday.

Anyone can contact Samaritans FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won’t show up on your phone bill. Or you can [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org