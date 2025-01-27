Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Ministry of Justice has responded to claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in his cell by prison inmates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Social media was abuzz with rumours on Sunday that he had been attacked and allegedly beaten to a ‘pulp’.

The Ministry of Justice has quashed claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in jail by prison inmates. | Merseyside Police/PA Wire

Rudakubana - who was 17-years-old at the time - carried out a frenzied knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed children's holiday club class at the Hart Space on July 29, killing Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.

Bebe King, Elsie Dot Stancombe and Alice da Silva Aguiar were killed by Axel Ruda | PA

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice has confirmed the speculation to be unfounded.

He was sentenced last week to a minimum of 52 years for the "sadistic" murders of three young girls.