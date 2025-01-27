Ministry of Justice respond to claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in prison
The Ministry of Justice has responded to claims that Southport killer Axel Rudakubana was attacked in his cell by prison inmates.
Social media was abuzz with rumours on Sunday that he had been attacked and allegedly beaten to a ‘pulp’.
Rudakubana - who was 17-years-old at the time - carried out a frenzied knife attack during a Taylor Swift-themed children's holiday club class at the Hart Space on July 29, killing Alice Da Silva Aguiar, 9, Bebe King, 6, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7.
However, responding to the claims, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Justice has confirmed the speculation to be unfounded.
He was sentenced last week to a minimum of 52 years for the "sadistic" murders of three young girls.
