Investigation underway after man in his 50s found dead at home in Blackburn

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 23rd Sep 2025, 11:59 BST
An investigation is underway after a man in his 50s was found dead at a home in Blackburn.

Police were called at 4.03pm yesterday to an address in Whitebirk Road, Blackburn, to a report of a concern for welfare.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers attended and very sadly found a man in his 50s deceased in the property.

An investigation is underway after a man in his 50s was found dead at a homeon Whitebirk Road in Blackburn.placeholder image
An investigation is underway after a man in his 50s was found dead at a homeon Whitebirk Road in Blackburn. | Google

“Our thoughts are very much with his family and loved ones at this distressing time.”

His death is being treated as unexplained, and our enquiries are continuing.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting log 0868 of 22nd September.

