Investigation underway after fire engulfs car in Leyland

One crew from Chorley attended the scene in Holker Lane at around 10.10pm yesterday evening (September 9).

Firefighters equipped with breathing apparatus used a thermal imaging camera and a hose reel to extinguish the flames.

"An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway," a spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said.

One crew from Chorley attended a car fire in Holker Lane, Leyland.

